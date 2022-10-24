Katy Perry Interviews Drunken Fan Onstage in Vegas

Over the weekend, the nostalgic When We Were Young Festival was cancelled in Las Vegas due to a high wind warning, irking fans who had bought tickets for the emo festival.

Well, Katy Perry was there to rescue some of them, even extending a hand and welcoming one up on stage for a drunken interview.

Perry had her own show in Vegas going over the weekend as part of her “Play” residency at Resorts World. So, with the performer on stage, a number of the wayward When We Were Young Festival hopefuls sauntered over to Perry’s set to enjoy music from the Warped Tour veteran. And Perry welcomed them with open arms.

Perry joked about the festival goers saying the When We Were Young Fest had “gone with the wind” and added, “I just want to welcome you to a pop show, where we throw bows just as hard but with a smile… Everyone welcome the emo kids tonight. You guys have been sad for so frickin’ long; it’s time to get happy!”

Later in her set, Perry pointed out a group of When We Were Young ticket holders who were wearing Katy Perry shirts in the audience and she invited one on stage. His name was Dylan and he was from Idaho he was also rather drunk. Thankfully, all went well and Dylan was a natural on stage.

Perry interviews him for longer than expected and they both seemed to get along. Said Perry, “I can smell that you’re partying.” Then Dylan danced onstage, much to Perry’s enthusiasm.

In other recent Perry news, the singer announced recently that she’ll likely “go and make another album soon.”

On a recent guest appearance (Sept. 13) on The Drew Barrymore Show, the “California Gurls” singer met with the actress on the set of Perry’s Vegas show and hinted at new music on the way. “I’ll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great,” Perry said in a conversation with the actress-turned-television-personality. Barrymore let out a gasp in response.

“But I’m pretty even off stage, I’m more, like, businesswoman; I don’t talk a lot off stage,” the singer quickly continued in their discussion about being an assertive presence on- and off-stage. “I’m very, kind of, an observer. I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. ‘Cause when I turn it on, it’s up to 11, girl.”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry