Wynonna Judd Adds New Dates to The Judds: The Final Tour – “It Was a No-Brainer For Me”

In light of demand from fans, Wynonna Judd has announced that her tour in honor of her late mother, Naomi, will be extended well into 2023. Wynonna announced that she’s adding 15 new dates to the run.

The first leg of the tour saw Wynonna bring along a host of famous friends—the likes of Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Martina McBride—to help bring the iconic country duo’s music to the fans still grieving Naomi’s death. The second run promises to be just as star-studded, with the names listed above returning for a second stint.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support!” Wynonna said in a statement. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same.”

She continued, “It has been so life-giving! The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me. The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever. In my 39 years of performing, these shows have truly been some of my absolute favorite experiences ever and I look forward to making new memories with the fans and guest artists in 2023.”

The new dates include stops in Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio, Florida, and West Virginia. Find the full run of new dates below. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale today (Oct. 24). For more details visit HERE . The Judds artist presale begins today and will continue until the general public sale on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 am. Find more ticket information, HERE.

The Judds: The Final Tour Dates:

January 26, 2023 GIANT Center Hershey, PA

January 28, 2023 Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT

January 29, 2023 DCU Center Worcester, MA

February 2, 2023 BOK Center Tulsa, OK

February 3, 2023 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO

February 4, 2023 Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO

February 9, 2023 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE

February 10, 2023 Vibrant Arena at THE MARK Moline, IL

February 11, 2023 WSU Nutter Center Dayton, OH

February 16, 2023 Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC

February 17, 2023 EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA

February 18, 2023 Charleston Coliseum Charleston, WV

February 23, 2023 Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA

February 24, 2023 Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

February 25, 2023 Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hollywood, FL

