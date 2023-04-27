Katy Perry Teases New Music And Talks Performing at King Charles III’s Coronation

Pop sensation and American Idol judge Katy Perry will travel across the pond to perform at King Charles III’s coronation concert on May 7.

Perry is slated to put on a show at London’s Westminster Abbey alongside Lionel Richie, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, and Freya Ridings with classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench. In an exclusive Extra interview earlier this week (April 24), the “Firework” singer expressed excitement and gratitude for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The legendary concert will occur after King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.

“I’m an ambassador to one of his foundations for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking, which is a huge issue of our time that people don’t talk enough about, and it just aligned with all my values,” explained Perry. “He asked me to sing, and it all aligned.”

She mentioned that King Charles III asked her to sing in an old-fashion and charming way—through a letter in the mail. She was blown away by the kind gesture and his penmanship, which “was very regal.”

“It was like a cursive I have never seen [before] …I loved it,” noted the pop star.

The royal family also offered the singer a place to stay—Windsor Castle. Prince William and Kate Middleton occupy the historic landmark. The estate includes 1,000 rooms and has been a royal residence for nearly 900 years. She told the outlet that she’s “really excited” to stay in the fairytale-like palace and encouraged fans to keep tabs on her social media for live updates.

“I might be posting a lot, because I’m gonna be in a castle, for real. This is wild,” she added, trying to wrap her head around the surreal experience.

Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom won’t be attending the royal affair but will cheer her on from afar. While promoting his new movie, Gran Turismo at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the actor praised his soon-to-be wife’s accomplishments.

“My girl’s gonna be singing, that’s fun. I’m not gonna make it there, sadly, but she’s representing which is cool,” he told ET. “She does those big, historical things. It’s wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that. Who’s left? Maybe the pope,” he jokingly added.

Perry recently broke a YouTube record, becoming the first musician to have multiple videos reach a billion views. To thank her devoted fans, she nonchalantly teased new music.

“I always dreamt really big, and I never put limits on my dreams, but it’s wild when you don’t put bowling bumpers on your dreams how big they can actually go…I really believe in making it happen and putting that hard work behind it and really swinging until you get that lucky moment,” Perry shared with pride. “I’m gonna give them what they deserve very soon.”

Perry has yet to confirm whether she will release an album or roll out singles. Until fans receive new music from the hitmaker, they can attend Perry’s critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency. Katy Perry: PLAY at Resorts World Theatre will run until November 2023.

