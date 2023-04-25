Noah Thompson and HunterGirl Return To “American Idol” with Electrifying Duet

Breakout stars Noah Thompson and HunterGirl appeared on American Idol’s latest episode on Sunday, April 23. The Season 20 winner and runner-up joined forces for a show-stopping duet of Thompson’s debut single, “One Day Tonight.”

Before the Kentucky native displayed his traditional country sound, the American Idol stage was transformed into a cozy cabin—setting the tone for the down-to-earth performance. Thompson tackled the first verse, but HunterGirl kicked it up a notch during the chorus with her powerhouse pipes.

She wants a wedding in September | Saved up all winter | Spend our summers in a fixer upper in Denver | She wants a girl and a boy and an old dog named Old Roy, she sings. Lord, I hope this old boy can give her that life | So go home, girl, pour a glass of winе | And dream out loud, talk about one day tonight.”

While the two matched in western-style denim, they left a chill down listeners’ spines with their buttery vocals and goosebump-provoking harmonies. The feel-good anthem penned by Brett Sheroky, Trannie Anderson, and Jared Griffin, was produced by Jimmy Robbins.

As the Nashville newcomers shared a warm embrace following the performance, the live audience catapulted to their feet to provide a standing ovation. The two recently released a stirring rendition of “One Day Tonight” together, pushing the heartwarming narrative about young love along.

The American Idol alums received positive praise from Luke Bryan, who serves as a judge alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

“Y’all keep taking huge steps every time we see you!” wrote the country sensation on Twitter. “@NoahThompsonmu1 and @huntergirlmusic making us judges proud. #Idol.”

The last time Thompson performed on the hit competition show was the season finale, where he debuted the No.1 track. During the latest episode, Thompson encouraged the contestants to persevere forward and remain true to themselves.

“Y’all just keep doing your thing and be yourself, man. That’s all I can tell you,” he said. “You guys are killing it!”

HunterGirl and Thompson are slated to return to the spotlight together on Saturday, April 29, at The Old Gray in Monterey, Tennessee. The country crooner is gearing up to release his debut EP, Middle of God Knows Where, on June 9, as HunterGirl is slated to hit notable festivals nationwide throughout the summer.

