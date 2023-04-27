Alice Cooper to Reissue ‘School’s Out’ and ‘Killer’ Albums

Two of Alice Cooper’s biggest albums are getting a reissue.

On June 9, a pair of Cooper’s back-to-back platinum-selling albums, Killer and School’s Out, will be re-released in the form of two-CD and three-vinyl sets that feature unreleased live performances and oft-unheard songs.

Released in 1971, Killer peaked inside the Top 30 on the Billboard 200 and featured hits “Under My Wheels” and “Be My Lover.” A year later, School’s Out came onto the scene and brought Cooper’s career to new heights, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 while its title track became his signature hit that peaked inside the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The deluxe editions will include remastered sound, as listeners travel back in time with alternate versions of Killer deep cuts like “Dead Babies,” “You Drive Me Nervous” and “Under My Wheels.” Two of the Killer LPs feature live performances of “Dead Babies,” “Killer,” “Long Way To Go” and more from the Mar Y Sol Pop Festival in Puerto Rico in 1972.

Cooper also gives fans a listen to his live show in Miami, Florida, in 1972 on the School’s Out LPs one and two, with “I’m Eighteen” and “School’s Out” among the hits fans will hear from that show. The third School’s Out vinyl also has an alternative version of “Alma Mater” and a demo of “Elected.”

Cooper will spend the remainder of spring and summer 2023 on the road. His solo tour continues through May 20 before trekking around the country with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe for a string of dates in August. He’ll then hop on the Freaks on Parade Tour with Rob Zombie, Ministry and Filter starting on August 24 in Dallas, Texas, and wraps on September 24 in Cooper’s current home city of Phoenix, Arizona.

Alice Cooper Tour Dates:

4/29 – Covelli Centre – Youngstown, OH

4/30 – Hershey Theatre – Hershey, PA

5/2 – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum – Fort Wayne, IN

5/3 – Miller High Life Theatre – Milwaukee, WI

5/5 – Mystic Lake – Prior Lake, MN

5/6 – Sanford Center – Bemidji, MN

5/7 – Tyson Events Center – Sioux City, IA

5/9 – State Farm Center – Champaign, IL

5/10 – The Louisville Palace – Louisville, KY

5/13 – Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

5/14 – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium – Spartanburg, SC

5/15 – North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston, SC

5/17 – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium – Shreveport, LA

5/18 – Beau Rivage Theatre – Biloxi, MS

5/20 – Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL

8/5 – JMA Wireless Dome – Syracuse, NY**

8/8 – Ohio Stadium – Columbus, OH**

8/11 – Fargodome – Fargo, ND**

8/13 – Charles Schwab Field Omaha – Omaha, NE**

8/16 – Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium – Tulsa, OK**

8/18 – Sun Bowl Stadium – El Paso, TX**

8/24 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX*

8/26 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL*

8/27 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL*

8/29 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC*

8/30 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA*

9/1 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL*

9/2 – Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, IA*

9/5 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI*

9/6 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON*

9/8 – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain – Scranton, PA*

9/9 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY*

9/10 – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT*

9/12 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN*

9/13 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH*

9/15 – Azura Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS*

9/16 – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Greenwood Village, CO*

9/19 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA*

9/20 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA*

9/22 – Concord Pavilion – Concord, CA*

9/23 – Honda Center – Anaheim, CA*

9/24 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ*

*Freaks on Parade Tour with Rob Zombie, Ministry, and Filter

**with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive