Live Today: How to Watch King Charles III’s Coronation Concert in the U.S.

A star-studded concert at Windsor Castle celebrating the coronation of King Charles III will kick off today at 8 p.m. (GMT) and will be available to view live on television and streamed online in the United States.

Following the coronation of the 40th monarch and Queen Parker Bowles, which took place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the celebrations are continuing throughout the weekend and conclude on May 8 with The Big Help Out, a day of service to encourage volunteerism across the country.

Hosted by Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, the two-hour concert will feature performances by Lionel Richie, the first global ambassador of the Prince’s Trust, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Take That’s three original members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen.

“I’m an ambassador to one of his foundations for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking, which is a huge issue of our time that people don’t talk enough about, and it just aligned with all my values,” said Perry, who added that King Charles asked her to perform at the coronation by sending her a handwritten letter in the mail. “He [King Charles III] asked me to sing, and it all aligned.”

“It was like a cursive I have never seen [before],” said Perry of Charles’ letter. “Loved it.”

Opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Welsh singer Sir Bryn Terfel are also scheduled to perform as a duo, along with performances by singer and songwriter Freya Ridings, classical soul composer Alexis Ffrench, and Chinese pianist Lang Lang, among others.

Charles’ coronation concert is the biggest event held by the royals since the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022. The event celebrated the queen’s 70-year reign and concluded with a Platinum Party At The Palace concert, featuring performances by Queen, Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Ed Sheeran, and more.

How to Watch the King Charles III Coronation Concert:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Location: Windsor Castle



Start time: 12 p.m.-2 p.m. PT / 2 p.m.-4 p.m CT / 3 p.m.-5 p.m. ET



TV: PBS (including PBS.org and the PBS App)



Online: Streaming the coronation concert might be a bit trickier, but it is accessible. The concert will steam live on BBC’s iPlayer, but using the service within the U.S. requires a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. Available VPNs include ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and PureVPN, which all offer a 30-day money-back guarantee or free trials.

Those viewing the concert in the U.K. will have broadcasts live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Sounds.

