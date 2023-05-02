Keanu Reeves Teases First New Music in More Than 20 Years with Band, Dogstar

After nearly two decades, Keanu Reeves will release new music with his grunge band, Dogstar.

The singer-turned-actor recently reunited with his bandmates in Los Angeles for a photoshoot. The band, comprised of Bret Domrose [guitarist] and Robert Mailhouse [Drummer], jumped on social media to tease new music.

“Last set up on the roof in Lincoln Heights for @dogstarband photo shoot,” wrote the trio. “Exciting news coming soon. Thanks for being so patient❤️.”

Fans flocked to the comments to express their excitement about the triumphant return back to the spotlight.

‘For so many years, we never even thought a comeback was possible. This is like a dream come true. Seriously, looking forward to it all,” shared a loyal listener.

“I am so excited to hear your news,” said another.

“Cannot wait!” added TV host Allison Hagendorf.

According to Consequence Film, the group is expected to release music this summer and will hit the road for a handful of shows.

“We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out, we will let everyone know immediately,” revealed Dogstar. “So much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team that are helping us. We are also going to make a music video to support our first tune…it’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done.”

Following a successful run together from the Mid-1990s to the 2000s, the band called it quits in 2002. Following their final performance together in Japan, Domrose pursued a solo artist career, and Reeves channeled his energy into acting.

Before the unexpected split, the band opened for legends like David Bowie and dropped Quattro Formaggi, a four-track EP. They also released two albums—Our Little Visionary in 1996 and their early 2000s project, Happy Ending.

The band secretly returned to the music scene in July of 2022. The threesome shared an old-fashion photo together with the caption, “We’re Back.”

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images