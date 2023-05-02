Rihanna Lands First Diamond Hit of Her Career

Rihanna’s 2011 song “We Found Love” with Calvin Harris has officially achieved diamond status. Updating their website to reflect this certification on April 27, RIAA has confirmed that this is the first single with Rihanna as the lead artist to go diamond, which equates to 10x platinum (10 million units sold).

Videos by American Songwriter

Although her hit song “Love the Way You Lie” with Eminem already achieved diamond status in 2013, she was only a featured artist on the song. So, with the new accolade for “We Found Love,” Rihanna has finally claimed a title that has been so elusive throughout her career.

Aside from her Calvin Harris collaboration, Rihanna’s songs “Needed Me,” “Work,” and Stay” have all reached 9x platinum, but still have not gotten over the hump to go diamond. But, “Needed Me” and “Work” hit these marks recently in March and January of 2023 respectively, so it’s likely Rihanna will see her next diamond plaque soon.

Other hits in Rih’s catalog are also slowly, but surely, creeping up on diamond as well. With “Umbrella” at 8x platinum; “Only Girl (In The World),” “Diamonds,” and “Disturbia” at 7x platinum; and “Love on the Brain” and “Don’t Stop the Music” at 6x platinum, Rih’s first diamond achievement last week feels like it is a watershed moment.

Currently, Rih is getting ready for the birth of her second child with superstar rapper A$AP Rocky. Addressing this at the Met Gala on Monday (May 1), she spoke about how different her pregnancy is this time around. “It’s so different from the first one,” she said. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it. I feel good, I feel energetic.”

Although she has not put out a studio album in over six years, last year saw Rih provide two singles for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie soundtrack, on top of headlining this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show. Additionally, she will deliver more original music for an upcoming Smurfs film in 2025, in which she will also voice-act in as Smurfette.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images