Kehlani Ends Concert Early for the Safety of Fans

Kehlani put her foot down when it came to the safety and well-being of her fans.

At her August 15 concert in Philadelphia, the R&B singer ended her set early after seeing several fans pass out during the show. Kehlani was performing at The Mann Center’s Skyline Stage when she made that decision, and a venue representative confirmed that she only cut her show short by “about 5 minutes.” Thankfully, no concert-goers required hospitalization according to the representative, but a few fans did receive on-site first aid.

“I can’t have this. This is not okay. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel okay. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now,” Kehlani said before walking offstage. “I love you so much. I do not have more words about how disappointed and heartbroken I am.”

The Mann Center’s Skyline Stage has a capacity of 7,500 and about 5,600 people were in attendance for the August 15 show according to the representative. “Throughout the set, the artist asked her fans to step back from the stage and make space for each other, something we appreciate and the artist has done in many of her other shows,” the representative further confirmed.

Kehlani’s current tour is in support of her latest studio album, Blue Water Road. The singer released the album on April 29 and features guest appearances from Blxst, Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, Ambré, and Thundercat.

“I want you to hear the time we put into it, and the heart we put into it. There’s a serious pulse. I’m at peace now,” Kehlani said of her latest album in a press statement. “I’m just a hard-working mom who is only focused on creating my own little world with my family. I’m a completely different person than I could’ve been, even in my wildest dreams. When you listen to this, I really hope you feel like you went to Blue Water Road and were there with me.”

Photo Credit: Bria Alysse/Atlantic Records