Keith Richards Gives His Opinion on The Rolling Stones Having Posthumous Hologram Performances

Technology is allowing superstar performers to virtually live forever. For instance, Tupac and Roy Orbison have both appeared posthumously as holograms. Additionally, Abba Voyage sees de-aged versions of the Swedish pop stars performing on a massive screen in London’s Abba Arena. Keith Richards isn’t sure if he wants The Rolling Stones to get that treatment in the future.

Richards recently discussed the topic in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Matt Wilkinson. The host said that decades from now, future music fans could be watching holograms of The Rolling Stones performing concerts. “I certainly wouldn’t rule it out,” Richards said. “I’m pretty sure that’s bound to happen.”

It seems like a safe assumption to make the Stones are one of the most iconic bands of all time. It’s hard to imagine a time when the demand for them and their music dries up. At the same time, it is equally as hard to imagine a future crop of music lovers who won’t crave live concert experiences. Those things combined point to a future featuring hologram Stones shows.

“Do I want it? Now that’s another thing,” Richards added. “I don’t know if I want to hang around that long, man. But at the same time, it won’t be up to me, will it?”

Luckily, The Rolling Stones are still alive and kicking. They proved that they’re still ready to rock last week when they performed a surprise show at New York City’s Racket. The band played a short set that included a few tracks from their new album Hackney Diamonds. Additionally, they brought Lady Gaga to the stage to perform her guest vocal on “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

Unfortunately, the band hasn’t announced a tour to support the new album. However, Richards hinted at one during his interview with Wilkinson. “The second stage of the rocket is to take it on the road,” he said. Richards added that they’re in the planning stage of the upcoming tour at the moment. “I’m waiting for news myself,” he revealed.

