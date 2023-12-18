Keith Richards’ Unbelievable Performance With Willie Nelson Is Blowing Fans’ Minds: “Doesn’t Get Any Better”

Willie Nelson celebrated his 90th birthday in style. The country music legend took to the Hollywood Bowl in California back in April with some celebrity friends. In a bit of a surprise, Keith Richards also appeared to perform a few songs.

Fans are now getting to see those performances with the release of Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90. Fans of both Richards and Nelson couldn’t help but applaud the two singers. It was a moment when two worlds collided. Nelson, of course, has been synonymous with country music—creating a lasting legacy in Outlaw Country. Meanwhile, Richards is known for his work with The Rolling Stones, becoming a living legend in the rock world.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) several viewers took a moment to acknowledge the crossover. Likewise, given the fact that Nelson is 90 and Richards is 80, the musicians’ age played a factor in viewers’ astonishment. Both Nelson and Richards still know very much how to rock the house and command the stage.

One person wrote, “Keith Richards 80 years old and Willie Nelson 90 years old. Still playing live! Good for them! Both are Super great guys!”

In response to the post, several others commented. One wrote, “Willie Nelson said ‘I think youngsters need to start to think about what kind of world they are going to leave for Keith Richards and me.’ . . . Happy Birthday to a couple of Absolute Legends.”

Another commented, “I didn’t realize what a great voice still has. Bravo to the both of them.”

#KeithRichards pic.twitter.com/35cCZqnKPA — Echo tone Music (@EcHoToNe) December 18, 2023 On YouTube, one user commented, “Chillbumps Willie and Keith! Doesn’t get any better. Friends for decades! Musicians forever.” Excitement was littered throughout the comment section, with another fan commenting, “Unbelievable!! 90 years of age and still going strong!! Respect!!”

During the performance, Richards appeared on stage and said, “It’s good to be here, it’s good to be anywhere. Ready to go, Willie?” Richards and Nelson ended up performing both “We Had It All” and “Live Forever” for the concert.

While Nelson may be 90, he doesn’t appear to showing any signs of ending his music career. In an interview with Fox News, Nelson opened up about his career. He said, “I haven’t quit. I’m 90, maybe I should,” he said. “Oh yeah, I quit every night. After every tour, I say this is it. And then I get the urge again to go back.”

[Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame]