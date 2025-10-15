Keith Urban Cancels South Carolina Tour Stop on Doctor’s Orders

In 1992, New Zealand-born artist Keith Urban left behind his home in Australia to pursue a career in country music. Five years later, he broke through with his self-titled sophomore album, which spawned his first No. 1 hit, “But for the Grace of God.” Nearly 30 years later, the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” crooner, 57, is still going strong after 11 studio albums and numerous accolades. Spending decades on the road, Urban recently revealed exactly how much effort he puts into his pre-show routine. Sadly, not even the perfect cup of coffee could save the singer’s Thursday (Oct. 16) show in South Carolina.

Videos by American Songwriter

Keith Urban Is “Optimistic” About Nashville Show

Continuing his High and Alive Tour, Keith Urban planned to make a stop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Unfortunately, the venue informed fans via a Facebook post Wednesday (Oct. 15) that the four-time Grammy winner will not take the stage due to an ongoing bout with laryngitis, which began earlier this week.

Dr. Gaelyn Garrett, Urban’s longtime laryngologist from the Vanderbilt Voice Center in Nashville, is confident that with “complete vocal rest,” the country singer can return to the stage Friday (Oct. 17) at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“Hey Greenville, I’m so SO sorry to have to cancel the show…I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days and I’ve never taken any of that, or any of YOU for granted,” Keith Urban said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to getting back there when we can!!!!!”

Ticketmaster will issue automatic refunds. Fans who bought tickets from a third-party reseller must reach out to their point of purchase.

[RELATED: Keith Urban Insists on Driving to His Own Gigs—and His Reasoning Will Make Any Guitar Player Nod Their Head in Agreement]

A Warning For ‘The Road’ Contestants

Following stints on The Voice, Keith Urban is returning to reality TV with the CBS show The Road. Premiering Sunday, Oct. 19, the Taylor Sheridan-produced show will pit 12 aspiring musicians against one another as they open for Urban.

A seasoned pro at touring, the “Days Go By” hitmaker is determined not to offer a rosy picture of life on the road.

“You’re in the middle of nowhere and you’ve got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven’t slept, and you miss your friends, and you miss your family, and you’re completely lonely and miserable and sick,” Keith Urban said, according to the Daily Mail. “And you say to yourself: ‘Why am I doing this?’”

Featured image by Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images