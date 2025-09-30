Keith Urban Reveals His Secret Weapon for High-Energy Concerts

When it comes to taking the stage, each artist has an entirely different routine. Some like to gather to say a prayer, some like to start the show with a few drinks, and others take a much wilder approach. But for Keith Urban, he found a somewhat simple way to amp himself up for a concert. And not one for the rock and roll lifestyle, he recently revealed that his secret weapon sits safe and sound on his tour bus.

Having spent decades in country music, Urban learned to cope with life on the road. Touring city after city, the singer often found himself performing at one venue only to wake up at an entirely different one. While loving his life on the stage, he explained how there was nothing better than a perfect cup of coffee to get him “jacked up.”

Although there were more than a few coffee shops along his tour route, nothing compared to how much time and effort Urban put into his formula. He even claimed that his makeshift coffee house looked like a science lab. “I have a little laboratory on the bus.”

The Process Of The Perfect Cup Of Keith Urban Coffee

Now, when thinking of coffee, some might gravitate towards a simple process. But for Urban, he turned making coffee into an art form. “I grind beans. Blend. I weigh the scale.” He continued, “I have a set temp for water. I do a pour over. If I look like I’m jacked up when I’m on stage, it’s because I’ve just had the most amazing cup of coffee.”

While some might find Urban’s process a little unorthodox, there was no denying the energy he brought to each and every performance. And when it came to his career, the coffee definitely helped him win the Entertainer of the Year award twice. He also found time to not only juggle his career but also to judge on both The Voice and American Idol.

Recording hit songs like “The Fighter”, “You’ll Think of Me”, and “Somebody Like You”, Urban never penned lyrics about his love for coffee. But with his career showing no signs of slowing down, the idea could eventually become a reality.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)