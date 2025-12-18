Keith Urban Visits Nashville Children’s Hospital, Makes Generous Donation to Music Therapy Program

In between releasing his first full-length live album and starring on CBS’ new singing reality competition show The Road, Keith Urban is making time to give back this holiday season. Earlier this week, the 14-time Country Music Association Award winner stopped by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University to spend time with patients and their families.

Urban, 58, answered fans’ questions, posed for photos, and led patient sing-alongs at the hospital’s Seacrest Studios.

“This time of year is so important, and for all the hard work that everybody does here at the children’s hospital, it’s an honor for me to come in and do just even a small little bit for everybody,” the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer said in a video.

He continued, “I love coming to Vandy to see everybody, and I especially love when we get to come in and all the kids get to ask questions.”

Keith Urban Donates Instruments to Hospital Music Therapy Program

The four-time Grammy Award winner did more than spread Christmas goodwill during his visit. Keith Urban also donated guitars to the hospital’s music therapy program, where board-certified therapists use personalized music interventions to provide emotional support, pain and anxiety management, developmental goals, coping, and overall well-being to children and their families.

Dr. Meg Rush, president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, said in a statement that hospital staff is “truly grateful” to the “Someone Like You” singer for sharing both his time and resources.

“Keith is a wonderful friend to our hospital with several visits over the years,” Rush said, according to a news release. “His thoughtful and generous gift of guitars to our Music Therapy Program will help us continue using music as added therapy to bring comfort and healing to children during their hospital stay.”

This month, Urban released his first full-length live album, High And A(Live). Recorded during the recently wrapped High And Alive World Tour—his first in nearly three years—the record spans the entire two-hour, 20-song setlist, including a cover of New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give.”

Urban’s next live performance is slated for March 2, 2026, at the Top Shelf Country Cruise in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured image courtesy of Vanderbilt University Medical Center