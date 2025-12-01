Jordan Davis Joins ‘The Road’ as Keith Urban Reveals Shocking Twist

Things are always changing on The Road. On the Nov. 30 episode of Keith Urban’s competition series, the remaining six contestants traveled to Little Rock, Arkansas.

With executive producer Blake Shelton away for the second week in a row, Jordan Davis stepped into the action. Things were a little different this week, as the group played an unplugged show for military members and first responders.

First up, Adam Sanders got the crowd going with a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” He kept the good vibes rolling with his original song, “Get It If You Did It,” which Davis dubbed “a hit.”

Channing Wilson was up next, performing Waylon Jennings’ “I’m a Ramblin’ Man.” The showing impressed Davis, a sentiment that held true for Wilson’s original, “Ol’ Dog.” Wilson penned the track after experiencing a health scare, and Urban remarked that the track worked well in the venue.

Britnee Kellogg followed Wilson, and started out with a cover of Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet,” which Urban considered a good choice for the mom. Kellogg’s original went even better. She then performed “King of Legoland,” which she wrote in honor of her oldest son who’s autistic. Davis and Urban were both impressed, with the former stating that it’s “a special song.”

The Performances Continue on The Road

Kellogg turned the stage over to Billie Jo Jones next, who read the room well with a performance of The Chicks’ “Travelin’ Soldier.” In an effort to avoid the bottom two for the third time, Jones performed one of her favorite originals, “Can’t Take Keith Whitley Tonight,” a title with which Davis resonated.

Things didn’t go as well for Cody Hibbard, as he accidentally removed his in ear monitor during his performance of Travis Tritt’s “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.” The error threw Hibbard off, but the crowd still responded to his original song, “Long Ride in a Short Bed.” That didn’t cheer Hibbard up though, as he admitted to being “pissed off” after his time on stage.

Cassidy Daniels closed out the show, first with a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.” She followed that up with her original “Ain’t No Jukebox,” which Davis praised as a “great song.”

With all the contestants impressing with their performances, Urban decided to stave off an elimination and keep everyone on The Road. While all the contestants made it through the night, things are only going to get harder moving forward. Next week, the group will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, where the audience will vote to send two people packing.

The Road airs Sundays on CBS.

Photo by 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.