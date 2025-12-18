“It’s Time for Me”: Jonathan Cain Talks Journey’s Farewell Tour and What Comes Next

While his career goes back to the 1960s, in 1980, Jonathan Cain’s life took a drastic turn when he left the Babys to join Journey. Taking over for Gregg Rolie, Cain helped the band finish the album Escape, which featured “Don’t Stop Believin’”. Although not a founding member of the band, the musician entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Journey. Having watched the years go by, Cain recently discussed the band’s Final Frontier tour and how it seemed “like a good time to get off.”

Videos by American Songwriter

At 75 years old, Cain cherished every moment he spent with Journey and the fans. But at the same time, he looked to leave the road behind. Speaking on The 700 Club, he said, “It’s time for me, at my age. I wanna live my life, and the road just is so consuming and it just seems like a good time to get off, for me. And I just love our fans, and I wanna do it in a proper farewell, to say goodbye. So it should be a lot of fun.”

[RELATED: Neal Schon & ‘The Voice’ Coaches Deliver an Electric Medley of Journey’s Biggest Hits During Season Finale]

The Future Of Journey After The Final Frontier Tour

Kicking off in February, Journey’s Final Frontier tour will take the band all over the country as they perform 60 shows. The final concert in the US will happen on July 2, in Laredo, Texas. But that isn’t the end for Journey as Cain added, “We’re starting up in Pennsylvania, going to Canada and around. And, of course, we have another year. So it’ll be spread out over two years. I think they added Japan; we’re going to Japan. And there’s a Hawaii run. But we’ll get to see the fans one more time and I’ll get to say thank you and I’m grateful.”

With Cain wanting one last time to share his love with fans, the musician had no idea what the future held for the band. When speaking about co-founder Neal Schon, Cain revealed, “I don’t know what Neal is planning. I think Neal said he wants to go on and go on. And that’s not me.”

Journey released its last album, Freedom, back in 2022. While the Final Frontier will mark the end for Cain, the future remains an unknown for the legacy of Journey and those who continue to move forward.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)