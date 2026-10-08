Kelly Clarkson Brings Concert to a Halt After Noticing Something Wrong in Crowd

Kelly Clarkson looked out for an audience member at her latest show. During her performance at he House of Blues in Orlando, Florida, Clarkson noticed that a fan in the crowd appeared unwell, according to video obtained by TMZ.

“Hey, let’s hold up a minute. Let’s make sure she’s OK,” Clarkson told her band midway through her performance of her 2004 hit, “Breakaway.”

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“I don’t know if making noise is helping this situation,” Clarkson told the audience as medical personnel checked in on the fan in question.

After getting a thumbs up from one of the people helping, Clarkson confirmed, “Good? OK, cool. Thank you so much.”

Clarkson got right back to business after that, telling her band, “We’ll pick it up at the second chorus.”

Kelly Clarkson on The Voice

Clarkson’s performance came amid season 30 of The Voice, which is currently airing on NBC. The singer returned to the show as a coach for the season alongside fellow veteran Adam Levine, and newcomers Riley Green and Queen Latifah.

The Blind Auditions just wrapped, leaving each coach with 12 members on their team. Next up, will be the Battle Round, where the coaches will pair two team members up and choose a song for them to perform together.

They’ll be helped along the way by a superstar advisor. Ariana DeBose is taking on the role for Team Kelly, Patti LaBelle will be part of Team Queen, Carly Pearce will lend her talents to Team Riley, and Alex Warren will join Team Adam.

New this season is Cut Week, which will lead to the biggest elimination in The Voice‘s history. Each coach will send two artists straight through to the Lives, as the remaining five hopefuls vie for one last spot on the team.

After the top 12 is selected, America will vote one last artists into the Live Shows. The season will conclude with the Lives, a six-week event that will start with performances from the top 13 artists.

Viewers at home will vote for their favorite artist during the episodes. The artist with the fewest votes will be sent home. Meanwhile, the one with the most votes will be declared the winner of the show.

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images