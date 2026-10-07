Taylor Swift Is Closing In on a Beatles Record That Has Stood for 56 Years

With each new year, it seems that Taylor Swift adds another milestone or accolade to her growing legacy. Just last October, the hitmaker watched as her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, completely took over the charts and streaming platforms. The success of the album didn’t stop there as she added an Encore edition that featured an additional four songs. And thanks to “Patient Zero,” Swift not only scored her 16th No. 1 hit song on the Billboard Hot 100, but moved one step closer to dethroning the Beatles and a record that has stood for 56 years.

Before Swift debuted the music video for “Patient Zero” at the MTV Video Music Awards, she held 15 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Although a massive achievement, she was only a few behind the Beatles. Starting their dominance of the Hot 100 back in 1964, the Fab Four scored 20 No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 chart.

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For nearly six decades, that record remained untouched. And while “Patient Zero” didn’t make her the new title holder, it proved that her momentum could eventually put one of music’s biggest records within reach. But is it even possible?

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History Favored Taylor Swift’s Hot 100 Pursuit

According to Chris Eggertsen, who discussed Swift’s popularity with Billboard, he said history favored her. “I don’t anticipate a slowdown anytime soon. She charted her first Hot 100 No. 1 in 2012, with We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. In the 14 years since, she’s racked up an average of at least one No. 1 single every year, though the pace of those No. 1s accelerated dramatically this decade, in large part thanks to the Taylor’s Version re-releases and the resurgence of Cruel Summer a few years back.”

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Although praising the brand of Swift, Eggertsen wasn’t a fan of her newest releases. And it was that harsh opinion that showed the power behind Swift. “With the possible exception of BTS, she has the most loyal fanbase of any pop act going, and anything she puts out — even a collection of lackluster bonus tracks, which is what I think these songs amount to — is all but guaranteed to explode on impact. Frankly, it would have been a shock if all four new tracks hadn’t debuted in the top 5.”

While one step closer to the Beatles, Swift still had a ways to go before making room on her shelf for another record. But like Eggertsen said, “Taylor is nothing if not relentless in her craft.” And with only four No. 1 hits standing between her and the Fab Four, it could happen sooner rather than later.

(Photo by Lisa O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)