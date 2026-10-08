Celine Dion Takes a Tumble During Long-Awaited Comeback Residency, but Doesn’t Miss a Beat

Celine Dion took a tumble at her latest show. While performing “Dans un autre monde” at her Paris, France, residency, the singer slipped a fell onstage.

Dion was dancing when she tripped, landing gracefully on the ground. She didn’t miss a beat, offering the crowd a thumbs up before rising to her feet and finishing the song.

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Celine Dion falls during concert in France 😳



Credit: Gary Francq via Storyful pic.twitter.com/xhBhKlhXFX — TMZ (@TMZ) October 8, 2026

The concert marks Dion’s long-awaited return to the stage. Prior to the Paris shows, Dion’s last performance was a March 2020 show in New Jersey.

Following that show, the remainder of Dion’s tour was initially postponed and eventually canceled, first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later as a result of her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

What to Know About Celine Dion’s Return

The highly-anticipated residency began last month. During the first show of the run, Dion wiped away tears as she processed being back on stage.

“There are many of you here tonight from all over the world. Thank you so very much for coming,” she told the crowd, per People. “If it’s your first time in Paris. I hope you fall in love with it, just like I did. Finally, it’s amazing we are all together.”

“I made a promise. I made a promise to come back, to be back on stage. So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing life!” Dion continued. “Thank you so very much for your support, your patience and if I may say so: I am everything I am because you loved me.”

Her health issues were largely the focus of her 2024 documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. Putting herself out there in that way was uncomfortable, Dion told Harper’s Bazaar, but something she felt like she owed her fans.

“They paid for tickets,” she said. “They bought my records. They gave me that luxury. So the least I can do is tell them that I’m alive.”

It’s because of that candor, Dion believes, that her fans have stuck by her all these years.

“I’m honest, and it’s not always pretty,” she said. “Sometimes it’s happy things, sometimes it’s sad, but it’s called life.” No one knows this more than her. “Instead of questioning life, can you live life? So I’m living my life, girl. I’m living the life.”

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

