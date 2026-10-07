Legendary Rock Frontman Who Walked Away After 20 Years Already Has a New Band

Back in October 2025, Kelly Hansen took the stage with Foreigner for the last time. After spending two decades with the group, it was time for the singer to depart. Although many wondered if he would retire, Hansen promised that the future was bright. Not giving away any details, it took less than a year before Hansen found the spotlight once again. And this time, it was with the Dead Daisies.

Becoming the newest member of the Dead Daisies, Hansen joined the talents of Doug Aldrich, Tommy Cluefetos, Jimi Crutchley, and David Lowy. Thrilled to be part of the lineup, Hansen revealed an entirely new approach and sound. “When I left Foreigner after 20 great years, I told everybody I wasn’t ‘retiring’ just moving on to other things. This project gives me the opportunity to stretch out with some new melodies, a new vibe and fresh energy. We’re gonna rock it!”

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The announcement wasn’t even the best part. Wanting to celebrate the occasion, the group released a new single, “Lift Me Up.” And according to Aldrich, that was just a sample of what they had planned for the future. “We’re working on more cool music for [a new] album right now and I’m excited about where it’s heading.”

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New Singer, New Sound, New Music, New Tour

A new singer. New music. The future was looking bright for the Dead Daisies. It seemed that the only thing missing was a tour. That’s why the group also announced their upcoming Europe and UK tour that would kick off in March. While traveling Europe, the Dead Daisies would make their way to the United States in April.

Hosting shows in Denver, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, Aldrich couldn’t stop praising the fresh sound Hansen brought to the legendary group. “It’s also gonna be amazing to be onstage with Kelly again after all these years! His vocal range is exceptional and he’s a bad*** frontman. Can’t wait to get out there and see you all in 2027!”

Apparently, Hansen wasn’t kidding when he insisted retirement wasn’t part of the plan. With “Lift Me Up” offering the first taste of his new chapter and a 2027 tour already waiting, the former Foreigner singer seemed to just be getting started.

(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis)