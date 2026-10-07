Former Zach Top Band Member Lands New Gig Months After Unexpected Firing

With Zach Top rising in country music, the hitmaker watched his stardom practically explode. Aside from his natural charm on stage, the singer’s voice caught a great deal of praise for how it mimicked the classic sound of country music. It was that perfect blend that brought him his first Grammy Award for Best Traditional Country Album. But while standing alongside Top during his rise, musician Cheyenne Dalton Meyer found herself on the outside when she announced she was fired from the band. Not wanting to fall into a sea of rumors, it didn’t take Meyer long before she found her way back to the stage.

When it was first announced that Meyer was no longer part of Top’s band, rumors started to circulate. And for others, they criticized the decision to let the musician go. But for Meyer, she wasn’t willing to stay stuck in the past. At the time, she wrote in an Instagram post, “A little over a month ago, I was let go from my position with ZT. While this was unexpected, I want to thank all of you for following along with me on all of my adventures.”

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Appearing to be confused over her exit, Meyer pushed forward and found peace in the fun memories she made along the way. “I’ll miss all of the fun, playing great music, and meeting every one of you. I couldn’t have done this without all of your kindness and encouragement. You all built up my confidence, and I have transformed into who I am today because of you!”

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Cheyenne Dalton Meyer Goes From Zach Top To Texas Star

Seeing her exit from Top’s band as just another chapter in her ongoing career, Meyer caught the attention of country singer David Lewis. Currently opening for Cody Johnson, some fans noticed that Meyer was on stage with Lewis. That led to Meyer making the announcement. “Can’t wait any longer to tell ya…I’M OFFICIALLY IN THE BAND!”

While Meyer thanked Lewis for the opportunity, she also shared a list of upcoming shows. And for fans, they were there to celebrate her newest chapter. “Took our girl no time to get back where she belongs!!! I’m so excited you all don’t even know.” Another person added, “YESSS, Cheyenne! You should be so proud of yourself! You could have given up and walked away, but you knew your worth and didn’t back down.”

Being fired from Top’s band might have caught Meyer by surprise, but it didn’t keep her down for long. And with a new band, new shows, and plenty of support behind her, she already had her next adventure lined up.



(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)