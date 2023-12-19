Thomas Rhett on Performing on ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’: “No Place I’d Rather Be”

Thomas Rhett couldn’t be more excited about performing in his hometown of Nashville on New Year’s Eve. Rhett is one of the all-star performers on New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash alongside Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, and many more.

“There’s no place I’d rather be celebrating New Year’s this year than my hometown of Nashville, TN,” Rhett tells American Songwriter in an exclusive quote. “We’ll be downtown with tons of our friends and neighbors ringing in the New Year. It’s going to be a big party whether you’re downtown with us or watching from home. Hope y’all can join us – this show’s going to be a blast!”

Rhett’s performance on the CBS special event comes at the end of another successful year. At the beginning of 2023, he scored another No. 1 hit with “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings),” while his collaboration with Morgan Wallen on “Mamaw’s House” reached the Top 15 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. He also headlined the Home Team Tour.

Nashville’s Big Bash will be co-hosted by Elle King and Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith, with King also set to perform. “I’m so excited they asked me back again, I guess I didn’t screw up too badly last year,” King tells American Songwriter, noting that she’s excited for Wilson and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s performances. “I love this job. I get to just be myself and interview some of the best artists in country music, and perform a few of my songs too. Plus co-hosting with my girl Rachel is always a blast. It’s just a fun night for me.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd has teased that their set will be full of fun and surprises. They’re also looking forward to seeing King on hosting duties, as well as Wilson and Shelton’s sets. “There are going to be great surprises, let’s put it that way. It’ll be a heck of a way to ring in the new year,” guitarist Rickey Medlocke says. “It looks like it’s gonna be jam packed with phenomenal stars.”

Nashville’s Big Bash airs on CBS on December 31 at 7 p.m. ET. It will also stream on Paramount+.

