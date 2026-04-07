Kelly Clarkson Wins ‘The Voice’s All-Star Showdown After “Best Country Singer” Ever on the Show Moves Her to Tears With Incredible Performance

Kelly Clarkson is celebrating yet another victory on The Voice. After the conclusion of the Knockout Round, the first-ever All-Star Showdown took place.

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For the showdown, Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson each brought back two of their former team members. Those six artists competed in a head-to-head sing off, performing a song that gave them their breakout moment on the series.

After the three face offs, the coach with the most wins won a huge prize—the guarantee of a second artist in the finale. As for who made the decision about the winners, The Voice brought back CeeLo Green, one of its OG coaches, for the job.

First up, Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom performed Kansas’ “Dust in the Wind” against Team Legend’s Renzo, who sang Aerosmith’s “Dream On.” Green selected Clarkson’s trio as the winner of the first showdown.

Next, Team Legend’s Maelyn Jarmon performed her best rendition of Sting’s “Fields of Gold.” She competed against Team Adam’s Jordan Smith, who sang Sia’s “Chandelier.” Jarmon successfully won the showdown, giving Legend his first win of the night.

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Down Over Jake Hoot’s Performance on The Voice

The last showdown was arguably the can’t miss one of the night. It saw Team Adam’s Javier Colon, who won the first-ever season of the show, sing Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.”

He was placed up against Team Kelly’s Jake Hoot, who opted to perform the Eagles’ “Desperado.”

Afterwards, all of the coaches were floored. Legend stared the comments, calling Hoot the best male country artist in the show’s history and praising Colon as “unique” and “beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Levine called Hoot “the real deal” and celebrated Colon for his artistry. It was Clarkson who was most impressed by the showing. She told Colon that he has “a gift,” before turning her attention to Hoot.

“I think not only are you one of the best country singers that’s ever been on this show, but I also think you’re a true gentleman, and that’s rare,” Clarkson said. “That part you did at the end broke me, which is why I’m tearing up.”

“That little falsetto, man, that move, it’s not just a cool move to do. It’s sincere and it’s why I love music, and it’s why I love all these artists in this room,” she continued through tears. “We’re so lucky to get to do what we do.”

Green was likewise moved by both performers. He called Colon “a revelation,” and praised Hoot as a “charming cowboy.”

Kelly Clarkson Wins The Voice‘s All-Star Showdown

This time, charm won out, as Hoot was declared the winner of the showdown. Hoot’s win was also a victory for Clarkson, who was declared the first-ever champion of the All-Star Showdown.

“Team Kelly wins the All-Star Showdown, y’all. It felt good. I get now an extra finalist in the finale. That’s an exciting thing for my current team,” Clarkson told the cameras. “… I’m kind of doing all right.”

Clarkson’s victory also meant that Levine walked away from the All-Star Showdown without a single win, a fact that Green recognized and felt bad about.

“I’m going to call you later. We’ll talk about this. We’ll get through it,” Green told the cameras of Levine. “But Team Kelly, she deserved it, man.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC