Two Former ‘Voice’ Champions Revisit Their Blind Audition Songs During the All-Star Showdown—And Leave the Coaches Stunned

It’s never been more clear why Maelyn Jarmon and Jordan Smith both won The Voice. The former champions, who won seasons 16 and 9, respectively, returned to the show for the all-new All-Star Showdown.

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The new in-season competition invited coaches Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson to bring back two of their past team members. Those six artists competed in a head-to-head sing off, performing a song that gave them their breakout moment on the series.

After the three face offs, the coach with the most wins won a huge prize—the guarantee of a second artist in the finale.

As for who made the decision about the winners, The Voice brought back CeeLo Green, one of its OG coaches, for the job.

“My thing is to be honest and be fair, be just,” Green proclaimed ahead of the All-Star Showdown. “May the best contestant win. That’s what it boils down to.”

After Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom defeated Team Legend’s Renzo with a performance of “Dust in the Wind,” things got interesting.

Maelyn Jarmon and Jordan Smith Return to The Voice

Legend tapped Jarmon as his second performer. She was pitted against Team Adam’s Jordan Smith. Legend was confident with his chances, as he called Jarmon “one of the greatest artists we’ve ever had on this show.”

For her performance, Jarmon decided to sing her Blind Audition song, Sting’s “Fields of Gold,” which got her a four-chair turn once upon a time. Jarmon’s performance was so impressive that Smith declared, “I quit” after her time on stage.

Smith, whom Levine called his “ringer,” was only kidding, though. He proceeded to go next, performing “Chandelier” by Sia, the song that got him a four-chair turn during his Blind Audition.

After both performances, the coaches were clearly in awe. Clarkson called the former winners “masters,” praising Jarmon for her “incredible” performance and Smith for the “spiritual factor” to his voice.

Legend took it a step further, telling the artists that they’re both “in the top .00001 percent of singers on this planet.” Jarmon, he further noted, delivered a “masterclass.”

Levine praised Jarmon’s performance as “beautiful,” before telling Smith that he made the “hairs stand up on my arms” during his time on stage.

It all came down to Green, though, who told the performers that it was “an honor to be in the presence of what God has done to you both.”

“I love you both this is really difficult for me,” Green said, before declaring Jarmon the winner.

“Jordan is a great vocalist. He’s unmistakeable, but I ultimately chose Maelyn because she touched me,” he told the cameras. “Her voice moved my soul.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC