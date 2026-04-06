Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (April 6, 2026)? Everything You Need To Know

Just last week, The Voice entered the Knockouts. With each contestant going head-to-head with a fellow singer, the competition heated up, with only one moving forward. Having no more steals or advantages, the remaining singers must rely on pure talent to get through to the next stage. But as the Knockouts continue, will there be a new episode of The Voice airing tonight?

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Not wanting to lose the momentum of the Battle of Champions season, the producers aren’t slowing down. With a new episode of The Voice airing tonight, fans can expect more than performances from the contestants. A special “All-Star Showdown” will bring back a few fan-favorites for a special competition.

The All Star Showdown will feature Jordan Smith (Season 9 winner from Team Adam), Jake Hoot (Season 17 winner from Team Kelly), Javier Colón (Season 1 winner from Team Adam), Renzo (Season 27 finalist from Team Legend), and Girl Named Tom (Season 21 winner from Team Kelly), and Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16 winner from Team Legend). Taking the stage once again, CeeLo Green will return to pick the winner.

[RELATED: Original Season 1 Coach To Make Their Long-Awaited Return to ‘The Voice’]

‘The Voice’ Goes Country With Luke Combs Cover

Looking back at last week, fans watched as Team Kelly’s Houston Kelly faced off against JW Griffin with a cover of “Love You Anyway” by Luke Combs. Taking The Voice down a country road, Houston received high praise from both John Legend and Adam Levine. And when it came to their coach, Kelly Clarkson, she insisted, “From rehearsals you both did things you did not want to do. … Houston did this like falsetto thing. … JW, we changed your song to make it competition worthy.”

With The Voice a singing competition, there could only be one winner from the Knockouts and Kelly’s historic run ended as JW Griffin moved forward. Fans seemed to agree with the decision, writing, “I would buy his album in a heartbeat and it would be my first country album. He could win this whole thing. He’s so easy to listen to.”

Rising to the top, Griffin still has a long way to go before the finale. But for now, don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Julian Dakdouk/NBC via Getty Images)