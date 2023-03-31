Kelsea Ballerini Drops “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” Video

It’s a good thing we’re each other’s kinda crazy / Ain’t no judgment or keepin’ score / If you rob a bank, I’m your getaway Mercedes / God knows that’s what friends are for, country it-girl Kelsea Ballerini sings in the new video for “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too).” The clip dropped on Friday (March 31).

Fresh off the release of her divorce EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, a video ode to her besties seemed a fitting next move for the star. The result is a comical, crime-ridden trip of a country tune. With devilish lyrics disguised by a rollicking bluegrass arrangement, “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” is a fun and fiery hit.

“Obviously, it’s not true, but it’s fun to sing a line like ‘Hypothetically, if you ever kill your husband, Hand on the Bible, I’d be lying through my teeth…‘,” she said of the song in a statement. “Nobody would ever do that, but it’s the kind of joke you can take in a song that’s funny.”

The song’s equally humorous music video matches the lyrics. In the clip, an unassuming mid-century-styled housewife and her friends have each others’ backs.

“I wanted something that had a real look and feel to it,” Ballerini shared of the accompanying video. “But it needed to be fun… and funny. I wanted something that made people laugh and clink their glasses because when I wrote this, I wanted ‘If You Go Down’ to be a song that was a reason to turn up the dial.”

Ballerini is set to co-host the CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 2) alongside fellow country sensation Kane Brown. There, she will reportedly perform “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too).”

But before then, check out the new video below.

