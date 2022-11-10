Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce Team Up for “You’re Drunk, Go Home” at 2022 CMA Awards

You got the kinda face where it mighta been a maybe / But you got a lot to learn ’bout flirtin’ with a lady, Kelsea Ballerini sang in the opening to her GNO anthem “You’re Drunk, Go Home” at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Bringing along Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce to sing their parts on the collaborative single, the trio left everything out on the stage—including the pride of creeps in bars everywhere. Each of the women’s stellar vocals was showcased across the song as they played up the sass to the camera.

Despite taking on the verses alone, they came together on the chorus to sing, You’re drunk, go home

If you’re trying to hook up / Gotta do it alone / The way you’re slurring and the way you stumble / Ain’t no way you’re gonna get my number / Hey, walk away, so me and my girls can do our thing / I ain’t looking for a one night rodeo / You’re drunk, go home.

The song makes use of a classic ragtime piano line, adding to the old-school country swing. They ended the performance with a rousing “yee-haw” and a quick bow to the audience. It’s clear the trio were having the time of their lives performing this tongue-in-cheek track – almost as much fun as we had watching them.

Tune in tonight, y’all! I’ll be joining @kelseaballerini and @carlypearce to sing “YOU'RE DRUNK, GO HOME" during tonight’s broadcast at the #CMAawards, airing LIVE at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/hHYrDul3hM — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) November 9, 2022

“Your Drunk, Go Home” is taken from Ballerini’s latest studio album, Subject to Change. The album is also home to lead single “Heartfirst” which she premiered earlier this year at the CMT Music Awards.

Back in September, Clarkson had Ballerini appear on her daytime talk show, where the “Because of You” singer admitted that she was, aptly, inebriated while recording the song. “I get to the studio here with [music director] Jason [Halbert], and I get in there and I’m like, ‘Look, I didn’t know I was gonna be singing today,'” Clarkson recalled. “I didn’t know! … So I had to sing a song called ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ inebriated, trying to sing first soprano parts like, ‘I’m fine!'”

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images