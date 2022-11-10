Brothers Osborne, The War and Treaty Honor The Rolling Stones at CMAs with “It’s Only Rock and Roll (But I Like It)”

Husband and wife duo The War and Treaty, Michael and Tanya Trotter, joined Brothers Osborne in a tribute to The Rolling Stones at the 2022 CMA Awards with a performance of the band’s 1975 hit “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It).”

Opening the Stones classic with his deepest baritone, T.J. Osborne sang through If I could stick my pen in my heart / And spill it all over the stage / Would it satisfy ya, would it slide on by ya / Would you think the boy is strange? / Ain’t he strange? with Tanya Trotter her more soulful vocals to the next—If I could win ya, if I could sing ya / A love song so divine / Would it be enough for your cheating heart / If I broke down and cried? / If I cried? with husband Michael joining in on the third and all taking turning and singing in together through the chorus.

Prior to their performance Luke Bryan revealed that both groups are featured on the upcoming Stoned Cold Country, a tribute album to The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary as a band, featuring a collection of country artists, including Steve Earle, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Eric Church, Maren Morris, and more with their country-inspired interpretations of some of the Stone’s biggest hits.

Hours before the duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter performed for the first time at the CMA Awards, they released a surprise EP titled Blank Page, and follow up to their 2020 album Hearts Town. Produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, The Highwomen), the EP features four tracks, including current single “Lover’s Game,” along with the title track, “Dumb Luck” and “That’s How Love is Made.”

In 2021, The War and Treaty performed with Dierks Bentley at ACM Awards and won the Duo/Group of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards.

Brothers Osborne picked up the Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards and are set to release their upcoming album in 2023, a follow-up to their third album Skeletons in 2020. Earlier in 2022, the siblings won a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their single Younger Me.”

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images