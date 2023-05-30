Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem Surprise with New Music Video “The Hillbillies”

Out of nowhere on the morning after Memorial Day, Kendrick Lamar and his cousin/protégé Baby Keem released their new song “The Hillbillies” exclusively as a music video on YouTube.

As each of their first releases of 2023, “The Hillbillies” sees Lamar and Keem go back and forth with whimsical verses over the New Jersey club-inspired beat. Produced by EVILGIANE, who crafted the instrumental for A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti’s Fall 2022 collaboration “SIGHTS,” the song sees Lamar set the tone with his flirtatious hook.

‘Dot, uh, we gon’ fuck up the world

Excuse me, but is that your girl? Didn’t mean to possess your girl

Baby, I’m high-profile, don’t ever tell ’em you met me, girl

They gon’ think that you rep me, girl, 5’7″, I’m Messi, girl

The release of “The Hillbillies” comes a few months after Lamar and Keem wrapped up their 70+ date international tour in 2022, which was certified as the highest-grossing rap tour of all time. Additionally, Keem likely has his sights set on an upcoming studio album, although it has yet to be given a title or release date.

In October 2022, Keem put out the extravagant eight-song deluxe to his 2021 debut studio album The Melodic Blue. After the LP initially debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, the deluxe included guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, and Don Toliver.

Earlier in the year, Keem assisted on two songs off Lamar’s comeback studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which ended a five-year hiatus from releasing solo projects for the Compton, California, icon.

Another exciting portion of “The Hillbillies” music video is the guest appearance from Tyler, The Creator, as he joins Lamar and Keem dancing inside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Towards the end of the visual, Tyler confirms that Lamar and Keem will both be on the lineup for his 2023 music festival Camp Flog Gnaw, which has not been put on since 2019. Camp Flog Gnaw will also take place in Dodger Stadium, although the dates and full lineup have yet to be released.

As anticipation for Camp Flog Gnaw and Baby Keem’s next album will surely begin to build, check out “The Hillbilles” below.

Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns