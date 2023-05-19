Bad Bunny’s New Music Video Includes Cameos from Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert

Aside from his recent fling with supermodel and ubiquitous public figure Kendall Jenner, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has been rather quiet so far in 2023, particularly musically. But now, just over a year removed from his May 2022 Un Verano Sin Ti album, which sat atop the Billboard 200 for 13 weeks, the 29-year-old reggaeton sensation is back.

On May 19, Bad Bunny dropped his new single “Where She Goes,” which is the only English phrase he sings on the track aside from the raunchy I wanna feel that pussy again lyric in the second and final verse.

Me gusta tu flow (Flow)

Tranquilita tú siempre te roba’ el show

Una perversa, le vo’a dar dembow (Mami)

Si se pone en cuatro, I go where she goes

Accompanying this release, Bad Bunny put out the “Where She Goes” music video on YouTube at midnight ET on Friday. Along with seeing him ride through a desert in a vintage car, enjoy a bonfire with his significant other, and sit atop a lone cherry blossom tree, the visuals include some fiery guest performances.

With the song constantly alternating between a dramatic, skeletal instrumental and a raucous Jersey dance beat, a cameo from Lil Uzi Vert midway through sees him employ his famous Jersey-inspired “Just Wanna Rock” choreography.

Later on, for a split second, Frank Ocean can be seen riding on the back of a motorcycle driver speeding away on his bike. Ocean’s appearance comes about a month after he faced public scrutiny for his Coachella set in April.

Along with Uzi and Ocean, more stars like retired Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho and alt-pop icon Dominic Fike, who just announced a new album Sunburn, both can be seen in the “Where She Goes” video. In less than 24 hours, the video was able to eclipse three million views on YouTube, speaking to the star power of Bad Bunny and his associates. Check it out below.

