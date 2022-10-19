Kendrick Lamar to Livestream ‘The Big Steppers’ Concert

You don’t have to be in Paris this weekend to see Kendrick Lamar live.
Teaming up with Amazon Music, the prog-rap star will broadcast the full set of his Paris show at Accor Arena, one of the many stops on The Big Steppers Tour in support of his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.
The upcoming concert is scheduled to be livestreamed on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. EST, via Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.
The livestream will also commemorate the ten-year anniversary of Lamar’s second studio album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, which has been re-released with an all-new look.
“As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing good kid, m.A.A.d city for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for,” said Tim Hinshaw, Amazon Music’s head of R&B and hip-hop, in a statement. “It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be.”
Hinshaw continued, “Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. We’re honored to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world.”
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was released in May 2022. The Big Steppers Tour kicked off in June and will conclude the global trek in mid-December.
The Big Steppers Tour Dates 2022
Oct. 19 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Oct. 21 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Oct. 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Oct. 24 – Stuttgart, Germany – Scheleyerhalle
Oct. 25 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Oct. 26 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Vaudoise Aréna
Oct. 28 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Oct. 30 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Oct. 31 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
Nov. 2 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
Nov. 3 – Leeds, England – First Direct Arena
Nov. 4 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena
Nov. 5 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena
Nov. 7 – London, England – The O2
Nov. 8 – London, England – The O2
Nov. 9 – London, England – The O2
Nov. 13 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Nov. 14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Nov. 16 – Manchester, England – AO Arena
Dec. 1 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena
Dec. 4 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Dec. 8 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Dec. 12 – Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Center
Dec. 16 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Dec. 17 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
(Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns)