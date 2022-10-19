Kendrick Lamar to Livestream ‘The Big Steppers’ Concert

You don’t have to be in Paris this weekend to see Kendrick Lamar live.

Teaming up with Amazon Music, the prog-rap star will broadcast the full set of his Paris show at Accor Arena, one of the many stops on The Big Steppers Tour in support of his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

The upcoming concert is scheduled to be livestreamed on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. EST, via Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

live from paris this saturday 10.22

8pm cest / 11am pt / 2pm et pic.twitter.com/6j2mCiAhZf — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) October 18, 2022

The livestream will also commemorate the ten-year anniversary of Lamar’s second studio album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, which has been re-released with an all-new look.

“As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing good kid, m.A.A.d city for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for,” said Tim Hinshaw, Amazon Music’s head of R&B and hip-hop, in a statement. “It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be.”

Hinshaw continued, “Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. We’re honored to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world.”

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was released in May 2022. The Big Steppers Tour kicked off in June and will conclude the global trek in mid-December.

Oct. 19 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Oct. 21 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct. 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct. 24 – Stuttgart, Germany – Scheleyerhalle

Oct. 25 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Oct. 26 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Vaudoise Aréna

Oct. 28 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Oct. 30 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Oct. 31 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Nov. 2 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Nov. 3 – Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

Nov. 4 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena

Nov. 5 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

Nov. 7 – London, England – The O2

Nov. 8 – London, England – The O2

Nov. 9 – London, England – The O2

Nov. 13 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Nov. 14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Nov. 16 – Manchester, England – AO Arena

Dec. 1 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

Dec. 4 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Dec. 8 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Dec. 12 – Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Center

Dec. 16 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Dec. 17 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

(Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns)