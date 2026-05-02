“They All Bailed on Me”: Morgan Wallen Calls Out Las Vegas Walkout Contenders for Being “Flaky”

During the One Night At A Time tour, Morgan Wallen started a tradition with his walkouts, which have since included appearances from all sorts of celebrities, from Drake to Tom Brady. During his runs on the I’m The Problem tour and the Still The Problem Tour, the country star has continued to bring out the big guns. Just a few weeks ago, Wallen’s walkout featured former football coach Nick Saban.

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This weekend, Wallen is scheduled to perform two back-to-back shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Last time the country star performed at the venue in Sin City, his walkout included both Tom Brady and Mike Tyson. This time around, though, Wallen had to go it alone. According to him, though, a solo walkout wasn’t exactly what the country star had planned.

During his set on Friday night, Wallen apologetically explained to the crowd why he was on his own in Vegas.

“I gotta say too, y’all got some flaky-a** people in this town,” he started. “I had like five different people lined up to do the walkout & they all bailed on me last minute… so I’m doing what I can, I promise man.”

Honestly, it’s hard not to feel a little bad for the “Last Night” singer. Hopefully, tonight, he gets a little redemption with his second show.

A Year of Growth for Morgan Wallen

In October of last year, Wallen officially announced that he would be going on another leg of concert dates with his Still The Problem tour. The setlist features songs from his I’m The Problem album, which came out in May of 2025.

In April, he kicked off the 21-date tour with a show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In an Instagram video announcing the tour, Wallen spoke about the growth he feels he’s experienced over the past year.



“I’d like to think that over the past year I’ve grown a ton,” said Wallen. “For a long time I had a lot of things holding me back, and I feel like I’ve said goodbye to a lot of those things, and I’m proud of the results that came from doing that.”

Upcoming tour dates on the Still The Problem tour include stops in Florida, Colorado, Chicago, and more.

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