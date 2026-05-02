Is There a New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight (May 2, 2026)? Host & Musical Guest Details

On Saturday, April 11, Saturday Night Live welcomed Colman Domingo as the host and Anitta as the musical guest. Following the show’s usual format, the night included hilarious moments, cast members barely keeping it together, and a stellar performance from Anitta. But after saying goodbye, Studio 8H went dark once again. With the show staying silent over the last few weeks, fans are anxious to know if SNL will return tonight with a new episode.

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Having taken more than a few breaks throughout season 51, SNL will make its return tonight with a new episode. Ready to get back to making fans laugh, tonight’s episode will feature Olivia Rodrigo as the host. The moment comes at the perfect time for the singer as she prepared for the release of her album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. Scheduled to release on June 12, the hitmaker will do more than host as she is also the musical guest.

In a promo for tonight’s show, Rodrigo welcomed fans alongside cast member Ashley Padilla. During the promo, Padilla admitted to having problems falling asleep. And the reasoning, “I’m afraid of what happens when I die.” Although a common fear, Rodrigo decided to help her by wrapping her hands around Padilla’s neck and choking her.

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Fans Anticipate Olivia Rodrigo To Be “Iconic” On ‘Saturday Night Live’

While SNL took a break, fans were excited for Rodrigo pulling double duty. “Olivia strangling someone was not on my bingo card.” One person added, “Would be ok if that was the show for 1.5 hours.” With another fan suggesting the episode would be nothing short of “iconic,” all signs point to a wild and unforgettable return for SNL.

Although it’s unknown which song Rodrigo will sing during her performance, the hitmaker released the single for her new album, “Drop Dead”, on April 17. Featuring the singer dancing around the Palace of Versailles, the song quickly soared to the top of the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

With a new album on the way, a No. 1 hit song on the charts, and a Coachella appearance, don’t miss Rodrigo’s return to Saturday Night Live tonight, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty Images)