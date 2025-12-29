Kennedy Center President Seeks $1 Million Following Scrapped Christmas Performance

With the Christmas season helming numerous events and celebrations, the Kennedy Center prepared to host its annual Christmas Eve Jazz Jam. A night featuring jazz music and more than a few holiday classics, the event became a staple at the Kennedy Center for more than two decades. And since 2006, the celebration has included Chuck Redd. But this year, Redd decided to cancel his performance, causing the Kennedy Center President to seek $1 million in damages over the decision.

Performers have canceled shows in the past due to sickness, a death, or scheduling conflicts. But a week before the Kennedy Center kicked off its Christmas show, Redd learned that a board of trustees had changed the venue’s name to the Trump Kennedy Center.

Named after President Donald Trump, Redd took a stand against the controversial decision. “When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert.”

Kennedy Center President Labels Chuck Redd A “Bully”

While sharing the reason he canceled, the Kennedy Center found itself struggling to fill the spot. And for Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell, he wanted to hold Redd financially responsible for his stance. “Your decision to withdraw at the last moment — explicitly in response to the Center’s recent renaming, which honors President Trump’s extraordinary efforts to save this national treasure — is classic intolerance and very costly to a non-profit Arts institution.”

Grenell didn’t stop there, claiming that Redd was nothing more than a bully. “Regrettably, your action surrenders to the sad bullying tactics employed by certain elements on the left, who have sought to intimidate artists into boycotting performances at our national cultural center.”

Aside from the official statement criticizing Redd, Grenell hoped to make an example out of the musician. He declared the letter was an official notice that the center would be seeking “$1 million in damages.” Grenell even called the boycott a “political stunt.”

With $1 million in damages now on the table, the canceled Christmas performance has become a legal and cultural flashpoint.

