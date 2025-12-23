Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute to the King of Country With a Powerful Rendition of Her George Strait Duet at Kennedy Center Honors

With over 120 million albums sold and the title of “King of Country Music”, George Strait crossed nearly every major milestone in music. The voice behind classics like “Amarillo by Morning”, the country singer received a celebration of his career at the Kennedy Center Honors. Standing alongside Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, and KISS, the ceremony included a few performances. And when it came to Strait’s “Run”, Miranda Lambert took the stage to honor not just a country legend but a friend.

Over the years, the Kennedy Center Honor highlighted stars who became icons in their fields. Those icons included Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Merle Haggard, and Loretta Lynn. With his name added to such a timeless list, Strait soaked in the night.

Taking the stage, wearing all black, Lambert reminded Strait of his 2001 hit song “Run”. Featuring on his album, The Road Less Traveled, the song climbed the charts, landing No. 2 on the US Hot Country Songs.

Miranda Lambert And George Strait Performed “Run” At CMAs

But Lambert was more than just a fan. A live version of the song was recorded that included Lambert and Strait. The pair joined forces once again in 2019 at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards to cover the song.

During the Kennedy Center Honors, Lambert didn’t have Strait on the stage, but she never forgot the time they shared. Easily one of the highlights of the evening, the performance acted as just a sample of the legacy Strait created over the decades.

Looking at what fans had to say, comments read, “The perfect person to sing to the King.” Another person added, “That’s why she’s the country queen. She is amazing. True country to the core. That’s my girl.”

It wasn’t just praise as one fan insisted, “America needs a Miranda Lambert Super Bowl halftime show.”

For those wanting to watch the entire Kennedy Center Honors special, it will air tonight on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT and be available to stream on Paramount+.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for American Cancer Society)