“It’s Not Easy To Pay Homage to the King of Country” but Brooks & Dunn Nailed It With This Rendition of George Strait’s Signature Song at Kennedy Center Honors

Welcoming George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, KISS, Gloria Gaynor, and Michael Crawford to Washington D.C., the Kennedy Center Honors prepared to celebrate the legacies each star created throughout their careers. It’s easy to see the impact each celebrity made during their time in the spotlight. But when it came to Strait, the country music icon received a special treat when Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, and Vince Gill performed a few of his classics like “Amarillo by Morning.”

Released in 1982 on his album Strait from the Heart, “Amarillo by Morning” centered around the hardships a man faced when being a rodeo cowboy. Those hardships included broken bones, broken hearts, and even divorce. While peaking at No. 4 on the US Hot Country Songs chart, the song became an instant classic in Strait’s legacy.

An anthem for some and a sombering reminder for others, “Amarillo by Morning” stood as a testament for those who traveled the beaten path. For Brooks & Dunn, their performance at the Kennedy Center Honors was more than a cover – it was a moment to honor the man who inspired and entertained millions all over the world.

When And Where To Watch George Strait At The Kennedy Center Honors

Posting a video of their performance on Instagram, even the Kennedy Center Honors understood the pressure of covering a Strait song in front of the man himself. “It’s not easy to pay homage to The King of Country…But Brooks And Dunn absolutely nailed it with their rendition of ‘Amarillo by Morning’ in tribute to George Strait.”

Not the only performance of the night, Lambert also celebrated Strait with a cover of “Run.” And when it came to Gill, he not only performed “Troubadour” but also introduced Strait onstage. Discussing how much of an impact he had on country music, Strait kept his words short, allowing his music to do the talking.

Even before the ceremony began, the honorees took part in special interviews with CBS. At least, all except Strait. Respectfully declining the interview, the country singer simply enjoyed the evening with those he cherished most – his family.

A special broadcast of the Kennedy Center Honor will air tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

