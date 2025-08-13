Country Legend George Strait Among This Year’s Kennedy Center Honorees

In 1978, the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts handed out the first batch of honors to those in the performing arts who have helped shape American culture. Last year’s list included the Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt, acclaimed jazz trumpeter and pianist Arturo Sandoval, and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. This year, the “King of Country,” George Strait, will join the storied ranks of Kennedy Center honorees.

George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, And More To Receive 2025 Kennedy Center Honors

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, the Kennedy Center announced George Strait among this year’s round of Kennedy Center honorees.

The “Amarillo By Morning” hitmaker joins disco-era legend Gloria Gaynor, of “I Will Survive” fame; shock rock legends Kiss; and actors Sylvester Stallone (Rocky) and Michael Crawford, who has played leading roles in acclaimed musicals like Phantom of the Opera and Hello, Dolly!

King @GeorgeStrait! So happy he's getting the accolades he deserves! — Tami Marler (@tamimarlerMBA) August 13, 2025

Donald Trump Praises Strait: “As Good As You Can Get”

After avoiding the Kennedy Center Honors gala during his first term, President Donald Trump announced this year’s recipients during a press conference Wednesday (Aug. 13.) Trump, who installed himself as chairman of the board earlier this year, says he will host this year’s ceremony, set to air on CBS this December.

Praising George Strait’s “extraordinary” 40-year career, Trump listed his accomplishments. The “Ocean Front Property” singer has sold more than 120 million records worldwide, amassed 60 No. hits, and produced 33 platinum-certified albums.

“More than any other living American — that is amazing,” Trump said. “He’s believed by millions of people to just be as good as you can get, and he’s beloved by hundreds of millions of people all over the world. He’s really something. They call him the King of Country, and we know him very well — George Strait.”

Strait, 73, will become the first country artist to receive the Kennedy Center Honors since Garth Brooks in 2020. The 22-time CMA Award winner joins Roy Acuff (1991), Johnny Cash (1996), Willie Nelson (1998), Loretta Lynn (2003), Dolly Parton (2006), George Jones (2008), Merle Haggard (2010) and Reba McEntire (2018).

Featured image by Kayla Bartkowski/Bloomberg via Getty Images