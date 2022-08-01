Kenny Chesney “Devastated” Following Accidental Death of Fan at Concert— “To Hear This is Heartbreaking”

A woman tragically died at a Kenny Chesney concert in Denver, Colorado. The country concert was held at the Empower Field at Mile High (home of the Denver Broncos), and the woman fell to her death from an escalator railing around 10:52 p.m. on July 30. The woman’s identity has not been released, but her death was confirmed by the Denver police and the Empower Stadium.

On the day of the incident, the Denver police released a public statement via Twitter stating that “[i]f circumstances are deemed suspicious, we will update information on this thread.” Shortly after, the Denver police provided an update: “An adult female guest at Empower Field at Mile High was sitting on an escalator railing, fell to the concourse below, and died as a result of the injuries. This is being investigated as an accidental death.”

Police spokesman Nate Magee confirmed the update in a statement saying, “To my understanding, there was none of that [suspicious behavior], it was just an accidental fall, I don’t think anyone pushed her or anything like that.”

Chesney’s Denver concert was one stop on his Here and Now Tour, which will run through August 27. The concert in question, though, reportedly began around 5 p.m. on July 30, and Chesney shared his condolences with fans after the concert.

“I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show,” he said in a statement. “There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”

Representatives of Empower Field at Mile High also shared their “deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic accident.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT