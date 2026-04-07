Lineman Cheating Scandal Sends Kenny Chesney “Out Last Night” Viral

Although what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, that same motto doesn’t extend to Huntsville, Alabama, after a lineman was caught cheating in 4K. The now-viral moment occurred at the 2026 Public Power Lineworkers Rodeo. With the job of a lineman both grueling and taxing, the rodeo allowed workers to showcase their skills and talent. After the competitions, the festivities extended into the night with partying, drinking, and a few bad decisions. One of those bad decisions came thanks to a lineman named Mike and Kenny Chesney’s “Out Last Night.”

Videos by American Songwriter

With thousands of people attending the special rodeo, there were more than enough videos of the event. For one TikTok user named Mikala West, she sought to help her friend locate a lineman named Mike. Posting a video, West explained, “My friend found her soulmate last night in Huntsville, Alabama, after the lineman rodeo and we know nothing about him except his name is Mike and his friends kept calling him like the birds in Finding Nemo. (Mike! Mike!) Help us get Nemo home.”

In the video, Mike seemed to be having a good time as he smiled and talked to his new female friend. Adding “Out Last Night” to the video, Chesney’s song became an anthem for the night that ended with West sharing a kiss with his supposed soul mate. There was only one problem – Mike was married.

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Kenny Chesney Responds To Viral Scandal In Front Of Thousands

As more and more people shared the video, hoping to help West find prince charming, a person named Laura commented, “Hi! I’m Michael’s wife.” That single line was more than enough to send the story and video viral.

With Mike caught red-handed, it only got worse for the lineman as Laura added, “He’s busy explaining this to our two children right now.”

Bringing in thousands of views, opinions, and comments, it eventually found its way to Chesney. Not wanting to comment directly on the scandal, he instead leaned into the moment during a recent concert, performing the track as if nothing had happened. In doing so, the hitmaker inadvertently turned the viral chaos into a hilarious moment that fans couldn’t ignore.

Released in 2009 for his Greatest Hits II album, Chesney likely never imagined “Out Last Night” would resurface in such a way. But years later, the song found new life after a wild night out that could end up costing Mike more than a hangover.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)