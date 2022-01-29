Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now Tour Set to Begin in April

“King of the Road,” Kenny Chesney, will be hitting the road for his Here and Now Tour starting in April. Named after his 2020 studio album Here and Now, Chesney will play 25 stadium shows across the U.S., beginning on April 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The Here and Now Tour was first announced in June 2020 and scheduled to begin in May 2021. However, it was officially postponed the following March. Chesney addressed the “No Shoes Nation,” his fanbase, on social media with a heartfelt message, writing: “If I can’t give you more than you expect, it feels like I’m letting you down. And I’d rather let me down than any of you. So here comes reality: We’re moving to 2022… Where I feel better about us all being together safely.”

He assured fans that their tickets would be honored for all rescheduled shows, and finally announced the 2022 tour dates in June 2021. The full tour schedule can be found below.

Joining Chesney on tour are fellow country stars Dan and Shay, Carly Pearce, and Old Dominion.

Pearce announced the tour via Instagram, writing that getting to tour with Chesney is a “bucket list dream.”

“It has been a bucket list dream to one day get to tour with @Kennychesney and it’s finally happenings. See y’all on the road in 2022 on the hereandnowtour!!!” she wrote.

Chesney has also been posting old tour photos to remind fans of the thrill of seeing live music that the world has been missing.

“No matter who you are… someone who’s been coming to the stadium shows since the very beginning or someone who is curious what the fuss is all about… I wanted to give @noshoesnation the best lineup of music that’s gonna give you the kind of celebratory night we all deserve after waiting so long,” he wrote in the caption.

Tickets for the Here and Now Tour are on sale at both Ticketmaster and Chesney’s official website. It’s been a long time coming, so make sure to get tickets before they sell out!

April 23 @ Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL

April 30 @ Bank Of America Stadium Charlotte, NC

May 7 @ Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO

May 14 @ American Family Field Milwaukee, WI

May 21 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA

May 26 @ Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL

May 28 @ Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN

June 4 @ AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX

June 11 @ Heinz Field Pittsburgh, PA

June 18 @ Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA

June 25 @ Soldier Field Chicago, IL

July 2 @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO

July 9 @ Bobcat Stadium Bozeman, MT

July 16 @ Lumen Field Seattle, WA

July 23 @ SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA

July 30 @ Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO

August 6 @ U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN

August 13 @ MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

August 18 @ Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH

August 20 @ Ford Field Detroit, MI

August 26 @ Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA

August 27 @ Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA

