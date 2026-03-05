Kenny Chesney Will Fanboy Over Willie Nelson in New Podcast Season

At 92 years old, Willie Nelson continues to delight crowds everywhere. Releasing his latest album, Workin’ Man, just last year, the Red-Headed Stranger’s discography spans six decades and more than 100 records. The podcast One by Willie is dedicated to that expansive catalog, with Texas Monthly writer John Spong hosting intimate conversations with Nelson’s fans about which songs mean the most to them. Listeners may hear a familiar voice during the show’s seventh season, due out Wednesday, March 11. Newly minted Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Kenny Chesney will kick things off with a discussion of Willie Nelson’s 1976 song “That Lucky Old Son.”

First released in 1949, Chesney teamed up with Nelson for a duet of “That Lucky Old Sun” back in 2008. In fact, Chesney even named his 12th studio album for the song, which Nelson recorded in 1976 for his album The Sound in Your Mind. “That Lucky Old Sun” contrasts the everyday troubles of the singer’s life with the indifference of nature: Up in the mornin’ / Out on the job / Work like the devil for my pay / But that lucky old sun got nothin’ to do / But roll around heaven all day.

Jamey Johnson, Bill Anderson, Taj Mahal and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart will also make appearances this season.

Kenny Chesney Co-Produced This Willie Nelson Album

Back in 2007, Kenny Chesney teamed up with longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon to produce Willie Nelson’s album Moment of Forever. Along with the Chesney-penned track “I’m Alive”, the project also featured “Worry B Gone”, a collab between the “When the Sun Goes Down” crooner and one of his lifelong idols.

“I think every musician and songwriter and artist gets to that point in their life where they need some inspiration,” Chesney said at the time. “Right when I needed it the most, God gave me Willie Nelson. It was really an honor and a pleasure to be responsible for the music that that guy made. You know, it’s really neat.”

The pair’s collaboration didn’t stop there. In 2017, Chesney joined Nelson in 2017 to pay tribute to Merle Haggard with a duet of “Pancho and Lefty.” The “Anything But Mine” singer also teamed up with Willie for a live take on “Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning.”

Featured image by Rick Diamond/WireImage