Kenny Chesney Dusts Off Deep Cuts—including One He Hasn’t Performed in More Than a Decade—at Nashville Album Release Show

Kenny Chesney celebrated in release of his latest album in epic fashion. On the same day that he presented Silver Sands Marina to the world, Chesney put on a pop up show for fans at Nashville’s The Pinnacle.

During the 90-minute set, Chesney reached deep into the depths of his catalogue to play past favorites, long forgotten tracks, and new music.

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He opened the intimate show with “Summertime,” instantly providing a singalong moment for fans. Performances of “Here and Now,” “Beer in Mexico,” and “Save It For a Rainy Day” followed, before Chesney played three songs from his latest release back-to-back.

You wouldn’t know that “Burn My Boat,” “Talkin’ Dirt,” and “Goldfish” were new releases, as the crowd eagerly sang along to each track.

“Having listened to some of these tracks for two, three years, it was time for them to live out in the open,” Chesney said in a press release. “Playing those three songs back-to-back reminds me that it’s when the song meets the band and the people who love this music, we create a whole new relationship with the songs. There’s how we feel it, how people listening experience it—and what happens when we’re together.”

Next, Chesney performed “Ain’t Back Yet,” a song he hadn’t publicly sung since 2015. Performances of “Silver Sands Marina,” “Living Life in Fast Forward,” “Young,” and “Remember Me That Way” followed, before Chesney welcomed fellow East Tennessee native Greylan James to the stage.

James is set to open for Chesney on next year’s Original Vibe Room Tour, and as the guys performed “Born” together, it became clear why Chesney tapped him for the gig.

Inside Kenny Chesney’s Album Release Show

The fun continued with performances of “Carry On,” “Reality,” “Somewhere With You,” and “I Go Back.” Next, Chesney brought his signature positivity to the room by singing “Get Along” and “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”

“One of the things I’ve learned from talking to people about this record, the songs they’ve leaned into is how hungry we all are to be together, that human connection—and the desire to turn down all the things that divide us,” Chesney said. “I put ‘Get Along’ and ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ into the set, too, because it hit me, that’s what people are seeking—and all the interviews I’ve done feel like the songs on Silver Sands Marina fill that void.”

Chesney proceeded to close out the set with a performance of “Our Last Night,” but fans weren’t satisfied with that. The eager crowd cheered and cheered, insisting that Chesney come out for an encore. Chesney obliged, returning to the stage to sing “American Kids” and “Don’t Happen Twice.”

“Country music runs on dreams and life runs on music. Over the years, it’s about how do you put the positivity, the philosophy, the hard stuff and the sheer joy into the world without preaching,” Chesney said. “Wherever people are, whatever people need—whether it’s a good time, a postcard to remember or somebody laughing about the gossip—I hope that’s what we’re putting out there. It’s what drew me to town, and it’s what keeps me seeking songs and taking this pirate ship out on the road.”

Photo by Allister Ann