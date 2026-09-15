Kenny Chesney Sets Massive 2027 Stadium Tour With Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, and Greylan James

While Kenny Chesney was on the verge of releasing his newest album, Silver Sands Marina, the country singer was getting excited for 2027. Over the last two years, Chesney has spent the majority of his time in Las Vegas, helming his residency at the Sphere. But with a new year right around the corner, it appeared that he was ready to leave Sin City behind him. Spending decades on the stage, Chesney announced that he was hitting the road with a massive tour that would feature Eric Church and Sheryl Crow.

On September 25, Chesney will release his first album in nearly two years. It also marked his first album with his new independent label, Hey Now Records. But while a big moment for the singer, he admitted to missing the crowd that only a stadium could hold. That is why, on April 4, he will kick off the Vibe Room tour at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

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Discussing his excitement around the upcoming tour, Chesney explained how shocked he was when he started to miss stadium shows. “When we started to talk about touring next year, all I could think about was how good those stadiums feel… how loud, how fast, how much energy comes hurling at us. I don’t think I knew how much I missed it.”

[RELATED: Kenny Chesney Surprises Sphere Crowd With Eric Church—Who Promptly Forgets His Biggest Hit]

Kenny Chesney Ready To Take Touring To A “Whole Other Level”

With fans also urging Chesney to hit the road with another tour, the country singer couldn’t deny the request. But he wasn’t about to give fans a normal show. “To make it really hit, I called Eric, who’d come out that first weekend in Vegas and sang a few with me, to see if he’d want to do this. He was in.”

Getting both Church and Greylan James to agree to the tour, Chesney wanted to surprise fans with something different. “To give fans a twist, something a little different, but someone who rocks and everyone in No Shoes Nation loves, I asked Sheryl Crow if she wanted to come play with us; and she said, ‘Yes.’”

Although both fans and Chesney will have to wait until April, the country legend promised a show unlike any other. “Stadiums are where we come most alive – and this tour’s taking it to a whole other level.”

For Chesney, returning to stadiums wasn’t simply about playing bigger venues. It was about getting back to the energy and thousands of fans that made him fall in love with touring in the first place.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)



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