Kevin Abstract Announces New Album ‘Blanket,’ Releases Titular Single

Kevin Abstract, formerly of Brockhampton, has announced a new solo endeavor titled Blanket, releasing a new single of the same name. The single dropped on October 5, and takes inspiration from a few alternative rock giants.

Videos by American Songwriter

The single is a definite departure from Abstract’s usual fare in his solo work and when he was part of Brockhampton, which went on an indefinite hiatus after their 2022 Coachella appearance. “Blanket” is made up of light guitar phrases in the beginning, but quickly explodes into a mid-2000s-style alternative bop with whispery vocals and punchy exclamations throughout.

“I wanted to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record,” said Abstract in a statement. “But I wanted it to hit like a rap album.”

Blanket will be Abstract’s first solo record since 2019, when he released Arizona Baby. Brockhampton’s final studio album, TM, dropped in 2022. Arizona Baby had more of a traditional hip-hop sound, while Blanket is gearing up to be more rock and alternative-based. It seems like Abstract is looking to straddle genres in his solo projects, making for a unique and varied body of work.

Abstract also released a short video along with his album announcement. Directed by Cole Bat and titled “GUM,” the minute-long video portrays a surreal diner scene where a young man crawls under the table and touches a wad of pink bubble gum. He then becomes swallowed up by the gum, as his screams are drowned out by a sticky layer of chewy pink.

In addition to the teaser, there’s a video for the single, which features many of the images and characters referenced in “GUM.” So far, the vibe of Blanket seems to be nostalgia, suppressed rage, and the surreal, but it’s still too soon to make a full assumption.

According to a report from Far Out Magazine, Blanket was created over a period of three months with producer Romil Hemnani and instrumentalist Jonah Abraham. It is set for release on November 3.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella