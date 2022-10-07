Kid Cudi Hints at Retirement From Music

Kid Cudi has spoken on the future of Kid Cudi.

The alt-hip hop star sat down with host Sean Evans of the YouTube interview show, Hot Ones, on Thursday (Oct. 6). They discussed everything from his new album, Entergalactic, and the animated Netflix special of the same name to some pretty big career moves.

During a conversation on aging hip-hop acts, the “Pursuit of Happiness” artist hinted at the possibility of his retirement from music in the near future.

“I don’t feel like I have what they have,” he said when asked which aging stars he looked to as a blueprint. “I just don’t know if I wanna do music, drop albums for too much longer, you know? I’m kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi, I think.

“I’m really curious to see what else I can do,” adding thoughts on what he would pursue instead. “I was thinking about this—and this is like a wacky idea I had years ago. But it would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher. And just do that for a couple of years. Like, when I’m 50… And I just infect the youth with that freshness. Get ’em young, and then those kids will just sprinkle the freshness to the world, and I’ll just be like, ‘Yes! Yes!’”

The long-awaited Entergalactic recently dropped. Along with the new album, Cudi is also gearing up for his directorial debut, which was announced earlier this year.

He’s reportedly been working on writing and directing a feature-length film, titled Teddy. He explained of the film in an Instagram post, “If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, i’d say this: It’s as if I took the song ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it.” He continued, “I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has.”

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)