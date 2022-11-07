Kid Cudi Promises One Final Album Before His Hinted Retirement From Music

Alt-hip hop artist Kid Cudi has spoken on his retirement from music, but he’s promised not to leave fans empty-handed.

Last month, the “Pursuit of Happiness” artist appeared on the YouTube interview show Hot Ones, to speak on his new album, Entergalactic, the animated Netflix special of the same name, and, unexpectedly, his future, or lack of one, in music.

“I don’t feel like I have what they have,” he said in reference to older hip-hop acts like Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z. “I just don’t know if I wanna do music, drop albums for too much longer, you know? I’m kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi, I think,” he said of his own longevity in the industry.

“I’m really curious to see what else I can do,” adding thoughts on what he would pursue instead. “I was thinking about this—and this is like a wacky idea I had years ago. But it would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher. And just do that for a couple of years.”

But before he hits the books, he has promised to hit the studios one more time.

In a series of tweets on Sunday (Nov. 6), the artist wrote, “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more.” He added the new music isn’t expected to arrive in 2023, but he assured fans they would be kept in the loop.

Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more. Wont be next year. Keep u posted. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) November 6, 2022

“This is for all my fans that have been ridin w me for so long,” another tweet followed. “This will be all new music.” While an album isn’t expected in the next year, Cudi teased the release of a few “singles here and there to hold u over.” No further details have been given, but it’s safe to say, Kid Cudi shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

This is for all my fans that have been ridin w me for so long. This will be all new music. The songs ive teased ill prolly put out as singles here and there to hold u over — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) November 6, 2022

The artist dropped Entergalactic in late September with an accompanying Netflix film. The album featured a number of collaborations and included musical stylings from Ty Dolla $ign, Don Toliver, Steve Aoki, and more.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic