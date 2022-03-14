Kid Cudi to be Featured in Brittany Snow’s Directorial Debut Film

Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, is proving to be an entertainment Renaissance man. Not only has he created critically acclaimed solo and collaborative albums (see Man on the Moon: The End of Day and KIDS SEE GHOSTS), but the rapper is continuing to pursue his acting career.

After acting in the A24 horror film X, in which Cudi stars with actress/singer Brittany Snow, Cudi is set to star in another film. The forthcoming film, titled September 17th is Snow’s directorial debut.

“I can’t really speak to it too much, except that Scott’s doing a part in the movie, so that’s cool,” Snow said in an interview with Variety.

“I was watching Ti [West, director of ‘X’] a lot during filming of this,” she continued. “And I think that something that I learned from him that I’ll take with me is the specificity of knowing the through-line of what you want, and being really strong and clear in your convictions of it. I like to play around on set, but it lends itself really nicely when you know that your director has a complete handle on exactly what they want. I hope I can live up to what everyone else has been doing.”

“I couldn’t believe that she wanted me in it,” Cudi added. “She had told me about the movie while we were on set [for ‘X’], but she never asked me to be in it. I was like, ‘Maybe she’s waiting to see how [‘X’] turns out.’ It’s gonna be awesome. Really great script.”

September 17th was co-written by Snow and Becca Gleason. The film will follow a female character named Riley as she navigates events dealing with love and addiction. Nick Donnermeyer, Michael Rothstein, Jesse Korman, and Jeffrey Tussi are exective prodcuers on the film.

Snow first rose to fame with her role on the CBS television show Guiding Light and went on to appear in films like Hairspray (2007) and the Pitch Perfect film series (2012–2017).

X will premiere on March 18 and the date for September 17th has yet to be announced.