Kid Cudi Announces Insano World Tour 2024 with Pusha T: Tickets, Dates, & More

If you’ve been waiting for a massive Kid Cudi tour, today’s your day! The hip-hop star is embarking on a huge tour from 2024 through 2025, and he’s bringing rapper Pusha T along for the ride. The tour is going to span North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe and will feature supporting acts Jaden (as in Jaden Smith), Earthgang, Chelsea Pastel, and Siena Bella.

The tour will start on June 28 in Austin, Texas at the Moody Center with support from Jaden. Pending any date additions, the tour should close on March 18, 2025 in London, England at The O2.

The presale event for the Kid Cudi 2024 Tour will kick off on March 12 at 10:00 am CDT via Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up for the presale event through the official tour site.

General on-sale will start on March 15. Fans in Europe can score tickets through Viagogo. If you missed the presale, check out what’s available on Stubhub. This is a great third-party ticketing site to use if you want to score cheaper tickets or find last-minute tickets for major tours like the Kid Cudi 2024 Tour. It’s worth a shot!

This is not a tour to miss for Kid Cudi fans, and tickets will not last once they go to general on-sale. Get your tickets now!

June 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center (with Jaden)

June 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (with Jaden)

July 03 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (with Earthgang)

July 05 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena (with Earthgang)

July 06 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena (with Earthgang)

July 09 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena (with Earthgang)

July 11 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena (with Earthgang)

July 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena (with Earthgang)

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (with Earthgang)

July 17 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (with Jaden)

July 19 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (with Jaden)

July 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre (with Jaden)

July 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jaden)

July 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden (with Jaden)

July 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (with Earthgang)

July 28 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena (with Earthgang)

July 31 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (with Chelsea Pastel and Siena Bella)

August 02 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center (with Chelsea Pastel and Siena Bella)

August 04 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center (with Earthgang)

August 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center (with Earthgang)

August 09 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center (with Earthgang)

August 11 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Earthgang)

August 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center (with Earthgang)

August 16 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena (with Earthgang)

August 17 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena (with Earthgang)

August 20 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center (with Earthgang)

August 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center (with Earthgang)

August 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena (with Earthgang)

August 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (with Earthgang)

August 28 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center (with Jaden)

August 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena (with Jaden)

February 25 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

February 27 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

February 28 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

March 02 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf Weber-ARENA

March 03 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

March 05 – Milan, Italy – Forum Milano

March 08 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

March 09 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena

March 12 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

March 14 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

March 15 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

March 18 – London, UK – The O2

