Kid Rock Blasts Ticketing Industry as “Greedy Snakes and Scoundrels”

With some fans paying hundreds, even thousands, to see their favorite singer perform, many of those artists have consistently criticized platforms like Ticketmaster for high prices. Over the last few years, Neil Young, Olivia Dean, Jack Antonoff, Bruce Springsteen, and numerous others shared their disdain for the growing prices of tickets. And standing beside them was country star Kid Rock. Never remotely afraid to share his blunt opinion on any matter, Rock recently stood in front of the Senate Commerce Committee, labeling the industry nothing but “snakes and scoundrels.”

Although Rock has faced some backlash for his past comments, there is no denying his place within the music industry. With a career lasting nearly four decades, he released his last album, Bad Reputation, in 2022. He also helmed the Rock the Country Tour in 2024 and 2025. The voice behind hit songs like “Cowboy”, Rock hoped to educate Washington on the fraud and abuse often handed out by the music industry.

Saying the obvious part out loud, Rock insisted, “It’s no secret. that this industry is full of greedy snakes and scoundrels. Too many suits lining their pockets over talent they never had and fans they mislead.”

Kid Rock Believes Ticket Companies Don’t Want To Change Due To “Money”

Rock not only blasted the music industry but also offered a solution. “The truth is, much of this could have been or still could be solved through technology, especially proof of humanity tools. It hasn’t happened yet because there’s just too much money in the secondary ticket market. Ticketing companies didn’t fail to stop this; seems they chose not to.”

With Rock suggesting that ticketing companies didn’t want a solution, he was in a unique position to speak out. “Unlike most of my peers, I am beholden to no one, no record companies, no managers, no corporate endorsements or deals.”

If Rock’s thoughts on the ticket prices and the music industry weren’t clear enough, he declared, “To put it plainly, I ain’t scared to speak out on these issues like many artists, managers and agents are for fear of biting the hand that feeds them. “

With more artists breaking their silence over ticket pricing, Rock’s comments add to a growing chorus demanding reform across the live entertainment industry. Whether his blunt delivery wins over critics or not, Rock made one thing clear during his testimony – the system is rigged against both artists and fans.

