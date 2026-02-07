Kid Rock Is Headlining, but Who Else Is Performing at the All-American Halftime Show on Super Bowl Sunday?

On Sunday (Feb. 8) global sensation Bad Bunny will make history as the first solo Latino artist to headline the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show. Despite the Puerto Rican rapper’s monumental fanbase (nearly 20 billion Spotify streams in 2025), the NFL’s decision was not met with universal acclaim. After many announced plans to boycott this year’s event, conservative organization Turning Point USA decided to provide an alternative. The nonprofit—founded by late activist Charlie Kirk—will host the “All-American Halftime Show,” a rival program advertising the celebration of “faith, family and freedom.” But who is performing during the alternate halftime show. Let’s take a look.

Kid Rock Will Headline the All-American Halftime Show

Known for Hot 100 hits like “Cowboy” and “American Bad Ass,” Kid Rock got his start as a rapper in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Releasing 12 studio albums, the musician has pivoted to a more country-rock sound in recent years. His most recent record, Bad Reputation, came in 2022.

THE LINEUP FOR THE ALL-AMERICAN HALFTIME SHOW IS HERE! 🔥



Watch Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett THIS SUNDAY 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xwurEhdB13 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) February 2, 2026

The five-time Grammy nominee (born Robert “Bob” Ritchie), 55, has promised a halftime show “for folks who love America.” (Bad Bunny hails from the U.S. territory Puerto Rico and performs songs in Spanish as well as English.)

Gabby Barrett

A native of Munhall, Pennsylvania, Gabby Barrett will join Kid Rock at the All-American Halftime Show. Audiences first met Barrett in 2018 when she tried out for season 16 of American Idol. The now 25-year-old country singer ultimately finished third behind winner Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

In 2019, Barrett independently released her single “I Hope,” which topped both the Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs chart. It also found crossover success on the all-genre Hot 100, reaching No. 3. Additionally, the song earned a Single of the Year nod at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards, where Barrett was also up for New Artist of the Year.

Lee Brice

South Carolina born and raised, Lee Brice initially found success as a songwriter, helping pen No. 1 hits for Garth Brooks and the Eli Young Band. In 2010, he released his debut album, Love Like Crazy.

Since then, Brice has scored eight No. 1 singles, including the 2019 Carly Pearce duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

Brantley Gilbert

Like Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert got his start writing songs for other people. The Georgia native co-wrote a pair of Jason Aldean hits—”Dirt Road” and “My Kinda Party”—with country-rapper Colt Ford.

Releasing six albums since 2009, Gilbert’s five No. 1 singles include “Bottoms Up” (2014) and “One Hell Of An Amen” (2015).

Featured image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images